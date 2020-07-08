1/1
Anthony Martincic
1942 - 2020
Anthony Martincic, age 78, of Wilmerding, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to Palma F. (Yocca) Martincic; loving father of Beth Ann (Steve Hrapchak) Martincic and Roslyn (Michael R.) Tucker; cherished grandfather of Anthony R. (Allison Glazar) Martincic, Lily Tucker and Mitch Hrapchak; caring great-grandfather of Zack Glazar. Anthony is also survived by his extra daughter and her family, Robin (Joseph and son Joey) Szyjko, sister-in-law, Raye Ann (Thomas) Sklarsky and brother-in-law, the late Fred (surviving wife, Kathy) Yocca. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Martincic and Helen C. Madine; and son, Joseph A. Martincic. Anthony retired from the United States Air Force, after 29 years of service, with a rank of Master Sergeant. He loved his Country and was proud of his service. Most importantly, he loved his family and was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Anthony gave the ultimate gift of life by being an organ donor. In accordance with Anthony's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
