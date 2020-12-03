1/1
Michael Christopher Norton
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Christopher Norton passed away at his home in Hooper, Utah on November 27, 2020 after a long battle with mental illness.

He was born at Davis North Hospital in Layton, Utah on May 10, 1989 to James Ray Norton (father) and Victoria Lynn Albritton Norton (mother). He attended E.G. King Elementary, Central Davis Junior High and Layton High School.

Michael spent most of his adult life selflessly caring for his grandmother (Irene), for his parents' home and for his loving niece and nephew.

His passions included studying mathematics and other sciences, exploring new philosophies, D.I.Y. projects and playing with his beloved dog "Luna". He loved spending time with his niece watching "Psych" and doing projects with his nephew.

Michael is survived by his parents Victoria and James, Hooper, UT; his brother Corwin, Hooper, UT; his niece Kohlbie, his nephew Mason, his aunts Tresa and Jenny, his uncle Rikk and his grandparents Ray Norton, Layton, UT; Barbara Norton, Layton, UT; and Irene Albritton, Hooper, UT. Michael loved all of his many cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his "step-grandpa" and mentor, Don Adams and his great friend Wendy Jeffries.

Michael's life will be celebrated at an informal viewing for family and friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah.

Michael and his family are overwhelmed and grateful for the help and support that everyone has expressed in our time of need. We will miss Michael every day.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved