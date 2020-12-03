Michael Christopher Norton passed away at his home in Hooper, Utah on November 27, 2020 after a long battle with mental illness.



He was born at Davis North Hospital in Layton, Utah on May 10, 1989 to James Ray Norton (father) and Victoria Lynn Albritton Norton (mother). He attended E.G. King Elementary, Central Davis Junior High and Layton High School.



Michael spent most of his adult life selflessly caring for his grandmother (Irene), for his parents' home and for his loving niece and nephew.



His passions included studying mathematics and other sciences, exploring new philosophies, D.I.Y. projects and playing with his beloved dog "Luna". He loved spending time with his niece watching "Psych" and doing projects with his nephew.



Michael is survived by his parents Victoria and James, Hooper, UT; his brother Corwin, Hooper, UT; his niece Kohlbie, his nephew Mason, his aunts Tresa and Jenny, his uncle Rikk and his grandparents Ray Norton, Layton, UT; Barbara Norton, Layton, UT; and Irene Albritton, Hooper, UT. Michael loved all of his many cousins.



Michael was preceded in death by his "step-grandpa" and mentor, Don Adams and his great friend Wendy Jeffries.



Michael's life will be celebrated at an informal viewing for family and friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah.



Michael and his family are overwhelmed and grateful for the help and support that everyone has expressed in our time of need. We will miss Michael every day.





