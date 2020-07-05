Patricia Ann "Patty" (Cork) Perkins
Age 78, a resident of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife for 53 years to Nelson Lee Perkins; loving mother of Veronica Ann (Perkins) Knewtson and her husband Mark A. Knewtson; loving grandma of Robert A., Eric A. and Scott A. Knewtson; sister of Ivabella Morgan, Roberta Englert, Louise Lovejoy and the late Ralph Leonard Cork. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer (724-941-3211). All are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday at Grandview Cemetery in Florence, PA. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a date and time to be announced later. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com