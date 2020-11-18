Richard Onofre Ulibarri PhD



But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31



Richard Onofre Ulibarri passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 from Covid-19 with an underlying health issue. He was born in McPhee, Colorado June 8, 1933 to Joseph and Angelina Ulibarri. When he was nine years old, his family moved to Ogden where his father found work at Hill Field during WWII. Richard attended elementary on Wilson Lane and Weber High, graduating in 1953. Since the Korean War was on, Richard enlisted in the Air Force, where he was sent to Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. While stationed in Texas, he met and married Rose Marie Weaver of Denison, Texas in 1954. They were transferred to Decatur, Illinois where Richard was stationed for the remainder of his four years. Afterwards, he and Rose returned to Ogden where he pursued his education and received his BA in 1958 and PhD in 1963 from University of Utah.



After graduation, Richard accepted a position as History Professor at Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri. He wanted to return to Utah so he was thrilled when he was hired as a History Professor at Weber State University in 1965. During his 46 years at WSU, he was a Professor of History, Director of Ethnic Studies and 25 years as Dean of Continuing Education. This included expanding off-campus educational sites, as well as at the WSU-Davis Campus; developing the Ogden Eccles Conference Center and restoration of Peery's Egyptian Theatre; and workshops that supported the professional development of women and multi-cultural training. He also served at WSU as the Assistant to the President for Diversity. He retired in June, 2011. Richard served on the Roy City Council for two terms and on the boards of KUED, Utah State History and National University Continuing Education Association. He was an active Rotarian for many years. Richard loved working in his woodshop, hunting with family and friends, cheering for his favorite sports teams and running, including two St. George marathons. Richard was a follower of Jesus Christ and a faithful servant of the Lord throughout his lifetime. He taught Sunday School and served as Deacon. He lived his Christian faith by helping others. He attended Washington Heights Church.



Richard and Rose celebrated 66 years of marriage on September 11, 2020. Family and extended family were very important to him. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; son, Rich (Kerri) Ulibarri; daughter, Sharon (Brady) Buchanan; adopted daughter, Ann Millner; grandchildren, Kaden Ulibarri, Rhett Kelton, Brenna Ulibarri, Brityn Buchanan; brother, John E. (Mary) Ulibarri; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Josephine Hibbeln and Patricia Brown.



Private graveside services will be held for family at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Richard and Rose Ulibarri Scholarship Fund at Weber State University, 1265 Village Drive., Dept 4018, Ogden, Utah 84408.





