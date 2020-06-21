Born in North Braddock on May 26, 1929 and a lifelong resident, age 81, died peacefully at his North Braddock home on Friday, June 19, 2020.



Beloved husband of Diane (Dzuricsko) for 48 years.



Loving father of Ernie (Joan) Tomasic of SC and Deborah Tomasic Hershey of Verona.



Dear grandfather of Chase (Amy) Moore, Karra Tomasic and Cory Hershey.



Brother of Lawrence (Lynn), Bernard (Andrea), William (Mary Ann) and Francis Tomasic and the late George (late Fran) and late James Tomasic.



Bob was a 1957 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Duquesne University. He became a Certified Public Accountant and opened his own practice in 1975, and has still been working from his Forest Hills office.



For 24 years, Bob served as a Member of Council in North Braddock. While on Council, Bob also served as President of the Allegheny County Boroughs Association and the PA Boroughs Association. He then spent 30 years as a member of the Woodland Hills School District Board of Directors. Bob's primary focus as an elected official was as a watchdog for the spending of taxpayer money.



Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Brinton Rd., on Wednesday at 10 a.m.



Bob will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

