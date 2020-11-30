1/1
Ruth (Sable) Wilson
1924 - 2020
Ruth Wilson, Age 96 of Saltsburg, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, PA. She was born on October 18, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of the late John and Thelma Sable also of Pittsburgh, PA. Ruth attended Penn Hills High School. She married Joseph I. Wilson and together they celebrated 73 years of marriage up to her recent passing. Ruth worked various jobs both in Pittsburgh and Florida, where they resided for 12 years. Her greatest love was her family unit and raising her two boys. Over the years she enjoyed square dancing, crafting and family get togethers. Survivors include her husband, Joseph I. Wilson; two sons, Scott (Theresa) Wilson of Cave Creek, AZ and Ronald L. (Pamela) Wilson of Saltsburg, PA. She is also survived by her two brothers: Jack (Sarah) Sable of Pittsburgh, PA and Jim (Marilyn) Sable formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. She is grandmother of Amanda (Sean) Golembiewski; Ashley (Nate) Hardic; Matthew (Carolyn) Wilson; Jonathan (Eleanor) Wilson and Jennifer Wilson. Also surviving are 4 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Senior Life, the Veteran's Administration and the dedicated staff at Excela Westmoreland Hospital for their care provided during these difficult times. Due to the pandemic, there will be no public services held. Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
