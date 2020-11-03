Steve Allen Becker, age 72, of Meadville, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin Officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.



Memorials to the Steve Becker Memorial Scholarship Fund (to provide a scholarship to an MFL/MarMac student pursuing an education degree) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Steve, son of Walter Francis and Leta Lavon (Gaynor) Becker, was born December 29, 1947, in West Union, Iowa. On November 13, 1971, he was united in marriage to Geri Lyn Dilley in Garwin, Iowa.



Steve was a Physical Education teacher and coach for 40 years. His coaching passions were football and track. Coach Becker began his career at West Central High School in Maynard, Iowa from 1970 until 1972. He then relocated to Newton High School in Newton, Iowa until spring of 1974. In the fall of 1974, Coach Becker planted his roots in MFL/MarMac High School in Monona, Iowa where he would continue his love of teaching and coaching until his retirement in 2010.



While living in Monona, Iowa, Steve was also an EMT and volunteered on the ambulance crew for many years. Steve was an avid golfer and loved watching or attending sporting events. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife, Geri of the home; two children, Jana Holcer and husband, Ron of Meadville and Derrick Becker of Marceline; five grandchildren, Kiera Holcer, Korrie Holcer, Kristen Gunn and husband, Chris, Kendra Holcer and Kaylen Holcer; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Eli Gunn, Karter Smith and Rylan Holcer; one brother-in-law, Dennis Dilley and wife, Laurie of Waukee, Iowa; and three sisters-in-law, Darlene Bolton of Fountain Valley, California, Janeen Hubbell of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Jacki Pansegrau and Chuck Benedict of Redfield, Iowa.



His parents, Walter and Leta Becker; and in-laws, Ray and Dorothy Dilley preceded him in death.



