Dennis Shaughnessey



Dennis Shaughnessey, who relished writing, music, family and his Lord, and honored each of them, died Friday, June 5 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.



He was 64 years old.



For years, with the Sun and Dracut Dispatch, he chronicledthe people and politics of Greater Lowell in print. He also drove a truck, drove a cab, worked as a janitor, and he loved being a short-order cook at Ray Robinson's Sandwich Shoppe, a Lowell Landmark. Though he never earned a college degree, he was advisor to UMass Lowell's student newspaper, The Connector.



He leaves a wife of 31 years, Diane, their children Rory, 29, and Kathleen, 30. Dennis also leaves stepchildren Tami and Jay. He was predeceased by a stepson, Lee. He is also survived by a sister, Denise Marcotte. Dennis was also deeply fond of Roxy, son Rory's Siberian Husky.



He also leaves a church family at Grace Bible Church in Dracut. Dennis was a dedicated Christian who declined to flout his faith, nor did he use it against others. He had taught junior choir and Sunday school, and loved singing with the church choir.



He was born to Raymond and Joan Shaughnessey at Newton Wellesley Hospital on Oct. 28, 1955 - the same day, he was fond of telling anyone within earshot - as billionaire Bill Gates.



He grew up in Lowell and graduated in 1973 from St. Louis School in Lowell.



With the Sun he covered Dracut, Billerica and Lowell. He loved local history, the stories behind it, and retelling those stores.



As a musician, he would play anywhere and in 2010, wrote a column about the places he and others would play in the days of '70s and '80s rock clubs.



Notebook or guitar, Dennis knew mastery was elusive and required practice. He worked hard at both. His editors praised his clarity and economy of language.



It could also save your life. Once, Dennis was playing a Paul Simon song as an opening act, when a group of bikers requested "some rock 'n' roll!"



He played Jethro Tull's "Locomotive Breath" as hard as he could.



They approved.



So did those who watched the Dracut Telethon each year - Dennis was a regular, donating his talent.



A celebration of Dennis's life will take place in the future at Grace Bible Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store