Robert Lee Fitzgerald
Shiloh - Robert Lee Fitzgerald, 61, of Shiloh, passed away Wednesday evening, January 30, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born July 17, 1957 to the late David E. and Marjorie L. (Milliken) Fitzgerald.
Bob was a 1976 graduate of Lakeland High School in Freeport, Ohio, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a skilled electrician and HVAC technician, formerly employed at Jay Plastics, Inc., as a Maintenance Manager. He enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed home-canning the produce from his garden. His hobbies included attending auctions, restoring his antique tractor and pickup truck, and he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Diana (Hanks) whom he wed April 23, 1983; his brother Patrick (Deborah) Fitzgerald; sister Theresa (Lawrence) Hilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Fitzgerald, Jr.; and sister, Sharon Fitzgerald.
There will be no public services observed.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019