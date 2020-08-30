Mervyn I. SilberbergJuly 11, 1928 - August 20, 2020San RafaelMervyn I Silberberg, a native San Franciscan, gave his last salute on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born to Harry and Sara Silberberg on July 11, 1928, Merv had an indomitable spirit which carries on in his two daughters and several step children, as well as 3 grandchildren.A Seventh generation San Franciscan on his mother's side and second on his father's, Merv loved the City by the Bay and its history. He grew up in the Marina and as a teen, worked at his parents' dress shop in the then fashionable Tenderloin of the '30s and '40s. He was a lifelong member of the oldest Elks Club in existence, B.P.O.E. 3, and served as a Grand Lodge officer for many years. In the late '50s, Merv opened the first psychotherapy collective building on Sacramento Street, a neighborhood that he would always think of as home. He was a passionate member of several historical societies focused on San Francisco and California, with a keen interest in his Mexican heritage.Merv, occasionally referred to as "The Mayor of Sacramento Street" because of his larger than life presence in the neighborhood, loved to meet new people and always cherished his old and loyal friends. He would often host luncheons with a table of guests with whom he philosophized or argued about the enduring strength of small business, America, and our democratic republic. While non-denominational, Merv described himself as a "Jesuit-Jew" integrating his Catholic-Jewish upbringing to create a firm understanding of principles that he applied reverently to two of his greatest concerns: property rights and small business.He never shied from a good legal fight and three were especially meaningful to him: one, a lawsuit naming then Mayor Diane Feinstein and the city over the rezoning of neighborhood commercial zones, which would have threatened our unique small neighborhood districts; two, the protection of Veterans' property rights over the Veteran Building at 401 Van Ness; and three, the retention of the classic and beautiful downtown building owned by the B.P.O.E. 3 on Post Street. He also fought alongside Frieda Klussman to help keep the cable car system in operation.Merv also loved the military services. Though he was an Army officer, his appreciation for aviation brought him to serve as the Program Director and then President of the Air Force Association, as well as Director of the Aerospace Museum. In those positions, he provided many spectacular educational and entertaining gatherings, including the annual Kittyhawk Charity Ball, Day at the Horse Races, and military symphony.He loved puns and endlessly searched for patterns in numbers and words. And his signature salutation was, "Whatever you wish me, I wish you double."Merv was predeceased by his father, "Harry" Isidore Silberberg, his two brothers, Robert and Herbert Silberberg, his former wife Anne Marie McBath and finally his mother, Sara Hilarita Silberberg. He is survived by his two daughters, Babette Hogan and Skye Richards, his step-sons, John and Darius McBath, and three grandchildren, Marie Hogan and Kyle and Brendan Richards, as well as his nephews Danny, Mike and Kelly Silberberg, David Ezgar, and his niece, Carol Lynn Stevenson Grellas, and their families.Due to Stay at Home Orders, there will be no public memorial service at this time. We will be conducting a Zoom Celebration of Life/Memorial in September. Please contact the family directly or go to Mervyn Silberberg's Online Memorial & Obituary | Keeper for more information.