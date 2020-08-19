Edwin J. Alexander, 95, of Allentown, PA died peacefully in his home on Friday, August 14th, 2020, after a long, full life. He was an unassuming member of the "Greatest Generation" who helped change the world.
He was born July 21st, 1925 in New Bedford, MA and graduated from New Bedford High School in 1943 as salutatorian. After one semester of college, he entered the US Army Air Corps and served as a C-46 radio operator flying combat cargo missions "Over the Hump" of the Himalaya Mountains in the China-Burma-India Theater during World War II. He survived one plane crash and several mishaps, earned two Air Medals and two campaign medals, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1946 at age 20.
After the war, he completed his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Swarthmore College, PA, followed by his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University, NJ. He married Naomi Roth in 1951 and the next year began his distinguished engineering career with Bell Telephone Laboratories, where he helped invent, research, and develop the communications technology that is such an integral part of our daily lives. His work included plug-in wall transformers, piezoelectric and lightwave devices, fiber optics, undersea communications cables, and much more.
Ed and family moved to Allentown in 1961 following his transfer from Whippany, NJ. They joined the First Presbyterian Church and he and Naomi were members for nearly 60 years. In 1964, Ed was one of three founding members of the Trident Swim Club so local children in this growing area could have a place to swim. They moved to their stone farmhouse on Blue Church Road in Coopersburg in 1975, where they spent 38 happy years in the countryside. Never one to sit still, Ed had many home renovation and maintenance projects to keep him busy when he wasn't working.
After 42 years, Ed retired from AT&T Bell Laboratories in 1994 as a Department Head. He was an avid reader and book collector, and in retirement became computer proficient and volunteered at the Southern Lehigh Public Library for many years. He was active in the 2004 campaign to move the library to its current location, and he also sponsored the library's "Lindsay R. Hannah Poetry Contest." He and Naomi moved to Luther Crest retirement community in 2014 where he spent long hours researching dementia and helping care for Naomi. He also led an effort to have solar panels installed at Luther Crest, and ran the weekly movie program.
He was a 29-year cancer survivor who took an active role in researching the latest treatments and advocating for them with his doctors. He returned to college to take biology courses to better understand the medical journals he was reading. Originally diagnosed with only a few months to live, he was no doubt gratified that he defeated his cancer and was able to enjoy a long life. His body gave out, but his mind remained curious, keen, and active to the end. Now he has a whole new universe to explore.
He was predeceased by his parents, all three siblings, and his "beautiful and elegant" wife of 65 years, who died in May 2016 at age 90. He is survived by daughter Laura Kleinschmidt (David) of Center Valley, PA, son Matthew Alexander (Paula) of Bishop, GA, son James Alexander (Rebecca) of Hollywood, MD, and granddaughters Lindsay Alexander, Hannah Alexander, and Rachel Doyle (Wayne; son Alex). Beloved father and grandfather, he will always be missed.
Arrangements made by Norcross Weber Funeral Home in Coopersburg. Services and interment will be Saturday, August 22nd, 10:15 am, at Woodland Cemetery on Blue Church Road in Coopersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of wife Naomi, or to the American Cancer Society
.