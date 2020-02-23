|
Robert E. Mayle Sr., MD
February 1, 1938 - February 16, 2020
San Jose, CA
Bob was born on February 1, 1938 to Raymond and Cecelia Mayle in Santa Clara, CA and passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on February 16, 2020. He graduated from Bellarmine in 1955, attended Santa Clara University, and graduated from Creighton Medical School in 1962. Bob completed the majority of his Residency in Internal Medicine at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center before enlisting with the US Public Health Service where he earned the rank of Lt. Commander. After his service, he completed his Medical training at USC. Bob returned to the Bay Area where he practiced Internal Medicine for over 50 years, mostly spent at O'Connor Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rosemary; his 3 children Lynn (Lyle), Robert Jr. (Mackenzie), and Anne; and his 4 grandchildren Rosemary, Catherine, August, and Addison. Bob embraced the teachings of St. Ignatius of Loyola by always striving to be, "A Man for Others". He will be remembered as a loving husband/father/grandfather, devout Catholic, and caring/kind Physician. We will miss you Dad.
A memorial service will be held at Bellarmine College Preparatory Leontyne Chapel (960 W. Hedding St. San Jose, CA 95126) on Monday March 2nd at 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
The Carmelite Monastery
1000 Lincoln St., Santa Clara, CA 95050
