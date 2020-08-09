Eileen Margaret (Cookingham) Ubillos left us on July 29, 2020 after a 3-week battle with Covid-19. She will be remembered as thoughtful, caring, & fun. She was born in Schenectady, NY. Lived her first twenty-three years in that area. Later moved to Massachusetts with her late husband, Rocco, and their respective children, where she worked as a newspaper reporter for 25 years for the Milford Daily News in Milford under the name of Eileen Vigliante covering many field & town hall meeting assignments. She met Peter in 1998. They were soon married in 1999 and honeymooned in France. She is survived by her Daughter, Jill Kourafas, husband Chuck, and two grandsons, Will and Owen. Her granddaughter Coranna Ferrezanno and husband Gennaro and Eileens great granddaughter, Scarlett. Grandson Tyler Sasinowski. Peters children that Eileen virtually adopted: Pam Rivet and daughters Alexa, Christine and Catherine. Scott Ubillos, wife Dena, children Emily, Hayes, and Nick Stepson Alan Heyd, wife Margorie and boys Ari and Brook. Stepdaughter Susan Blanchette and husband John and children Michael and Melissa. Eileens step-children from her first marriage are: Karen Vigliante-Cranney and husband Joe. Michael Vigliante, wife Maureen, children Michael, Marissa, Megan, and Mikayla. Rocco Vigliante Jr. and son Brandon. Eileens sister Maureen (Cookingham) Brooks and sons, Cody, Wyatt, and Austin. Contact family for information on a service to commemorate Eileen.



