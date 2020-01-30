Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Winters. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman C. Winters

Dec 22, 1938 - Jan 20, 2020

Herman C. Winters, age 81, passed away peacefully by his wife's side on Monday, January 20th, 2020 in Modesto, California. He was born at home on December 22, 1938, in Parlier, California to Edward Lee (Bud) and Reatha Winters. Herman is a long-time resident of California, having moved throughout the state many times as a child before settling down in Modesto with his wife, Shirley, in 1964. Herman first met his wife one day while picking up his cousin, Lilly, from high school – she was with her friend, Shirley, whom Herman immediately fell for. He often said that he loved Shirley from the first moment he saw her. It wasn't long before the couple began dating, fell in love and started a family together. As of 2020 they have been married for 64 years. From a young age he embodied the ideals of hard work, perseverance, and sacrifice. He put his family first in all things, sacrificing his time and body to work multiple jobs and ensure that his wife and children (Terry and Julie) were happy and healthy. Herman's unwavering work ethic was undeniable and is best demonstrated by the variety of jobs he ventured into. At just nineteen years old he owned and operated a gas station. At twenty-three he purchased a restaurant franchise called Chicken Delight. Though he worked many other jobs (ranging from mail-man to milk-man), it wasn't until 1970 that he found his true calling and purchased his first piece of real estate. It was from that point that he dedicated his life to learning about and investing in property – a tradition that continues through his children and grandchildren today. He exemplified integrity, sacrifice, and determination - and it is through his family that his lessons and legacy will live on. Herman is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lee (Bud) and Reatha Winters. Herman is survived by his wife, Shirley; sister, Carol Dunaway; brother, Eugene Winters; son, Terry Winters; daughter, Julie Hurst; four grandchildren Justin Flood, Megan Hitchcock, T.J. Winters, and Jennifer Flood, as well as three great-grandchildren. Herman's memory and spirit will continue to live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

