Anna Maria (Kundrat) Ball, 62 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, passed away Saturday, September 28th, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Born January 13th, 1957, in Monroe, Anna was the daughter of the late Paul and Albina (Carducci) Kundrat. She attended Monroe Public Schools.
On September 8, 1988, Anna married her beloved husband Herbert Lee Ball in Monroe. She was employed for 23 years by Monroe Public Schools in Monroe.
Anna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching her favorite tv shows, crocheting, and enjoying her retirement.
Anna is survived by her son Aaron L (Jolyn) Ball of Temperance, Tasha L Ball of Monroe, Melissa M Ball of Monroe, and Lisa J Ball of Monroe, 7 cherished grandchildren: Sean, Sarah, Lilly, Ryan, Markese, Caleb and Mikhail. In addition to her parents Anna was preceded in death by her husband Herbert (Dude) Ball, son Shane Ball, sister Paula Bunce, and brother Timothy Kundrat.
Family and friends may come Sunday October 6th from 2-5 p.m. for a celebration of life at Odd Fellows hall, 830 S Monroe St., #2, Monroe, MI 48161.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019