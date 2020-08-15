Howard V. Hale, 97, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 31, 1923, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Frank and Hazel Hale, of Richland, Michigan. Growing up, he worked on the family farm and delivered milk from their dairy. He graduated from Richland High School.
On December 22, 1946, he married the love of his life, Marie Somers, in Richland. Together, the couple shared 73 years of wedded bliss. Howard graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree on July 30, 1947 and Masters of Art degree on June 9, 1956 from Western Michigan University. From Michigan State University, he earned a second Masters of Art degree on March 18, 1972.
He started his teaching and coaching career at Springport High School in the fall of 1947. In addition to teaching, he was the only coach for football, basketball, baseball, and track and also taught Drivers Education.
Howard was there for five years before moving to Fowlerville High School where he taught and coached for one year. In 1953, he moved to Bedford High School where he taught American History and Driver Education. He also coached many sports but primarily varsity basketball (1954-1960) and varsity baseball 1965-1972). After 25 years of coaching, he retired in 1972. He continued teaching until 1985. He spent 38 years teaching our youth.
After retiring from classroom teaching, he remained active in the Driver Education Association and served as their president. In 1996, the Hales moved to Lakeland, Florida.
The retired years included traveling and outdoor activities. He loved attending Michigan State University sports.
He kept in touch with past students and attended Bedford school reunions in Michigan and Florida. Former students remarked that he made learning fun and that he had a good sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and when possible he traveled to attend his grandchildren's events. He would always be there to listen, give advice, and encourage. The oldest grandson remembers that traveling with his grandfather was both fun and educational. "The places we visited will always have a special place in my heart. His love of history, turned into my love of history."
Howard is survived by his loving wife, Marie of Lakeland; daughter, Monica (Irwin) Bostwick, of Gladstone; son, Terry (Bev Knight) Hale, of Redford; grandchildren, Aric (Melissa) Bostwick, Jay Bostwick, Kelly (Todd) Brittingham, and Ashley (Jamie) Everhart; great-grandchildren, Takoda Bostwick, Alivia Brittingham, Jaxson Brittingham, and Delavan Everhart; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his siblings; Harold, Helen, and Frank.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be given to Alzheimer, American Lung Association
or ALS.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice and Dr. Estupirian for their care and Linda and Bruce Bellemeur, neighbors, who watched over them. They were always there in a time of need. A special thanks to niece, Barbara Hunt who is like a second daughter.