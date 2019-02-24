Michael Francis Weesner

September 23, 1944 ~ February 11, 2019

Monterey

Michael Francis Weesner – MONTEREY – The man. His legacy. Our hero.

Mike passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2019 surrounded by love and his family. Mike was a man of deep integrity. His commitment to his family, his community and his students, is his legacy. He was larger than life: full of love, humor and creativity up to his very last breath.

As a father, he was pure love and inspiration: a friend; a mentor; and a model to emulate.

As a husband, he was a perfect partner. He and Carol brought out each other's unique interests, skills, and qualities. Mike was Carol's tireless supporter and embraced her penchant for coloring outside the lines.

As an educator, he met students exactly where they were, and instilled in them confidence, passion, and self-worth. He made them feel seen, heard, and cared for.

Mike's journey with cancer was akin to how he lived his entire life. He was strong and brave, soft and accepting. In his six-year journey, he consistently reinvented himself to accommodate those facets of his life that were no longer within his grasp.

Left behind to continue his legacy are his beloved children: Beth Weesner, Bill Weesner and Sharyn Weesner; his wife Carol Lynne Weesner; his grandchildren, the wildly outrageous Sadie and Liam Weesner; his brother John Weesner and his family; and legions of former students, colleagues, friends and neighbors for whom he made the world a better place.

Mike's wishes were clear. His wife, family, students and friends are to celebrate his mission here, which is now completed. A celebration of his life will begin at 3 P.M. on March 2, 2019 at the Monterey High School cafeteria – directly across from his classroom of 30 years of his 40-year teaching career at Monterey High School.

