1/
Fernando Gabaldon
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fernando Gabaldon, 51 of Midland TX, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, Oct. 6th from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm Tuesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. Funeral mass is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Eric Dominguez and Victor Gabaldon; three daughters, Karina Tobar, Vanessa Gabaldon and Lysette Gabaldon; his mother, Timotea Ortega and five brothers and 4 sisters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 687-1927
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved