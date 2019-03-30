OAK HILL — Harvey David Pelfrey, Jr., of Oak Hill, passed away, at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center.

Born December 19, 1963 in Columbus, he was the son of the Harvey David and Ruby Daniels Pelfrey, Sr. who survive in Vinton. He was a Southwestern High School graduate and a fork lift operator for General Mills. He was avid outdoors man and loved to hunt and fish with his son and enjoyed listing to his daughter sing.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Teresa Pelfrey whom he married on December 24, 1984 Patriot, his daughter, Chelsea Pelfrey, of Oak Hill, a son, David James "D.J." Pelfrey, of Oak Hill. A brother, Steve (Michelle) Pelfrey, of Gallipolis, a sister, Tammy Smith, of Chillicothe, mother-in-law, Virginia Caldwell, of Orient and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Pelfrey Rawls, and father-in-law, Ray Caldwell.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.