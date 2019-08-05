Search

Dennis-Walter-Obituary

Dennis Walter Jr.

Baltimore, Maryland

Obituary

Dennis Frank Walter, Jr., 86, of Federalsburg, MD passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2019. Fishing/crabbing were his life; his free time was spent on the water & he made a living making sinkers & crab nets by hand. He enjoyed bonding with his family by fishing & crabbing together....

Dancing at my wedding

Dancing at my wedding. I wish I could remember what we danced to. I am pretty sure I had a special song picked just for you.

I have so much to share and say. I'll probably write several messages in this guestbook. First, I will love and miss you always. You, mom, and I always had such a great time togetherlots of laughing at inappropriate stuff. We even spent this past Monday and Tuesday laughing so hard, even when you weren't feeling well. You apparently stayed spunky and feisty to the end, according to your home care nurse. She told us about all of the jokes you were making two days before you died. She really...

Nicole Ostrowski

August 05, 2019 | Westminster, MD

