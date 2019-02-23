Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
David Eugene Robertson

Newark -

A funeral service for David Eugene Robertson, 63, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wilson cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

David passed away February 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 26, 1955, in Cambridge, to Iona A. (McKinney) Scott, and the late Leonard E. Robertson.

David was a 1974 graduate of Licking Valley High School. He was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes and Bengals fan. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Richardson and Michelle (Marty) Davis both of Newark; three nieces, one nephew, two-great nephews, and several cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step father, Ronald G. Scott.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 23, 2019
