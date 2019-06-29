Resources More Obituaries for Henry Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry B. Anderson

Henry B. Anderson ("Hank") of Brewster, MA passed away at home on June 22, 2019. He was born May 30, 1918 in Wilkinsburg, PA, son of Dr. Henry B. Anderson, a dentist in Pittsburgh, and Adella (Stewart) Anderson. Hank attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT and graduated with high honors in 1940. During his undergraduate years, he was president of the local chapter of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity, president of the Wesleyan college body, captain of the wrestling team, and garnered three letters in football and one in track. He was also a member of several honorary societies.

Upon graduation, Hank accepted a position at Wesleyan as Assistant to the Director of Admissions, Victor L. Butterfield, who subsequently became president. While studying for a Master's Degree and coaching and aiding Dr. Butterfield, the war in Europe intensified. He left Wesleyan and entered the U.S. Navy as a midshipman in June 1941, and was commissioned an ensign that September.

The war ended, and Hank returned to Sherman, CT. He resumed his studies for a Master's and attended the University of Connecticut School of Law in Hartford. These studies were financed by the relatively new "G.I. Bill," which he considered one of the best pieces of legislation ever enacted.

Attorney Harry B. Bradbury, a lawyer in New Milford, and also a Wesleyan graduate, asked Hank to share office space with him. They were together until the fall of 1950 when Francis S. Ferriss, a New Milford practitioner, asked him to become his partner and thus the firm of Ferriss and Anderson was formed. Attorney Ferriss died suddenly in 1957. Hank asked Paul B. Altermatt, a native of New Milford who was practicing in law in Indiana, to return to his home town. The firm then became Anderson and Altermatt. On January 1, 1962, the firm of Cramer, Blick, Fitzgerald and Hume with offices in Litchfield and New Milford merged with Anderson and Altermatt to form Cramer and Anderson.

Hank was an avid gardener, first in Sherman, CT, then in Warren, CT and finally in Brewster, MA. When he and his wife Bunny moved to Cape Cod on April 15, 1999, they had a Timberpeg home built. By June of 2002, they had developed a perennial garden including twenty varieties of dogwoods.

Hank often quoted Ovid, who said "May death find me at my work" as well as Montaigne who said "I hope that death finds me planting my cabbages."

Hank is survived by his wife Bunny (T. Virginia) Anderson, son David Anderson, Daughter Bettina Barbier, grandchildren Theresa Uminga Risch, Audrey Blanchard, Christopher Uminga, great-grandchildren Gwyneth Zelmanow, Henry Arthur Risch, Isabella Blanchard, Madaline Blanchard, nephew David Anderson and cousin Sam Stewart. He was predeceased by his daughter Brooke Uminga.

Hank will be sorely missed by Bunny's children Bruce, Brian, Brennan and Bennett.

Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to: The Miracle Foundation, P.O. Box 7338 Garden City, NY 11530.