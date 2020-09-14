David Allen Hollingsworth
7/8/1951 - 9/10/2020
David Allen Hollingsworth, 69, of Ormond Beach, FL died September 10, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dave is survived by his wife, Connie and his sisters, Bettye Fuller of Dubach, LA and Audry Marsalis of Bossier City, LA. Dave will also be missed by his Louisiana family of nieces and nephews and so many friends from his childhood and his professional years there. He will also be missed by his Florida in-law family of parents, siblings, nieces and nephews and all their families. Finally, all the friends from his career and his life in Florida will feel his loss. Dave spent 30 years as a band director and music teacher in Volusia County, FL and 12 years as a band director in Caldwell Parish, LA. In retirement he has been playing saxophone in big bands in the area. His bands were his passion. His legacy includes thousands of students whose success were his primary focus. Several years ago, he had the privilege of guest conducting a band in Louisiana; the ensemble included the children and grandchildren of former students. COVID restrictions are preventing us from gathering to celebrate Dave's life. If you are moved to offer flowers in condolence, instead contribute to the music department at your local school in Dave's name.
