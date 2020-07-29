Albert "Al" John ErpBlue Ridge Mountains - Albert "Al" John Erp passed away suddenly at his home in the Blue Ridge Mountains on Sunday July 19th, 2020. True to his life motto, he is 'on the road again' to his final destination with our Lord and Heavenly Father.Al was born in Victorville, California on June 8, 1943 to Harvey and Ann Erp. Soon after, the family relocated to St. Louis, MO where his two brothers, Sonny and Jim were born, setting the stage for this family of five to relocate to Hollywood, FL where Al was raised and attended McArthur High School. Following his graduation in 1961, Al honorably served his country in the Army National Guard and upon his return met and married the love of his life, Evelyn Krazit Erp in 1966.Al and Evelyn gave birth to their beloved son Alan and daughter Jennifer in 1968 and 1971. After spending many years in south and central Florida building several successful business enterprises with his siblings, Al and Evelyn relocated their family to Thompson Falls, Montana to focus on matters of health, life and love. After Evelyn eventually lost her battle to cancer in 1985, Al and his children relocated to Ft. Myers where Al purchased a small local business, North Trail Camper Sales. With the help of his children and many more dedicated team members, Al would eventually grow North Trail RV Center into a multi-generational family business that would be unrivaled in the industry. His accomplishments as a savvy entrepreneur, successful businessman, and trusted mentor to many will be forever celebrated and never forgotten by all that knew and loved him.In 2005, Al met and then married his wife, Victoria "Vicki" Lynn, where their life together was defined by their love of traveling and living life to the fullest. Bringing new adventures, new friends, and unforgettable memories to his life, she and her son Dallas Hays were lovingly embraced by Al and his family.Al is survived by his wife, Vicki Erp, brothers Sonny Erp and James Erp, children Alan Erp, (Shawnica) and Jennifer Erp Smith (Jabo), stepson Dallas, grandchildren Kyle Erp, Bryan Erp, Bailey Erp, Evalena Sabella and Kaylee Sabella, and great grandchildren Kason Erp, Kash Erp and Harper Erp.Due to the extenuating circumstances of Covid-19, there will not be a formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, we are raising money in Al's memory for his beloved MakeAWish Foundation. Through North Trail, Al has made many wishes come true over the years, thank you for joining us in honoring his memory by donating at: