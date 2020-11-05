1/1
Gary D. Goff
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Goff

Brandon, MS - Gary Duvall Goff passed away on November 2, 2020 in Brandon, Mississippi, where was enjoying his new life with his loving wife, Jill.

He spent his entire 63 years on this earth hating peas and carrots and loving his family. Gary was a devoted father and in his later years whole-heartedly embraced his role as grandpa, or as the grandkids, William, Eleanor and Halston called him, Pappy G.

Born on May 6, 1957 in Venice, Florida, Gary was the second eldest son to Jack and Virginia Goff. To Carl, Steven, Philip, and Joe, he was big brother.

Gary was a North Fort Myers High School Class of 1975 graduate and worked for Goff Communications before beginning his long career with Lee County Electric Cooperative. After 32 years and as supervisor of communication services, he retired from the co-op in 2019.

He was a proud fourth-generation Floridian who, like his father, loved smoked mullet and time out on the water. Whether it was picking up the guitar, putting words on paper, smoking a brisket, or riding his motorcycle down the Natchez Trace, Gary always had a hobby.

Also like his father, Gary was a gentle man with a sense of humor who just seemed to find ways to set us all at ease. He was a beloved husband, father and friend to so many who came into his life and we are forever grateful for our time with him.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Jr. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Matt) Johnson of Fort Myers, FL; Jessica Goff of Grand Coteau, LA; Mallory Goff of Tallahassee, FL; and MM3 Cody (Lauren) Newland, USN of Suffolk, VA.

A private celebration of life will be held in Placida, Florida, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lemon Bay Historical Society (lemonbayhistory.com) or a nonprofit of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved