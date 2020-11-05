Gary D. Goff
Brandon, MS - Gary Duvall Goff passed away on November 2, 2020 in Brandon, Mississippi, where was enjoying his new life with his loving wife, Jill.
He spent his entire 63 years on this earth hating peas and carrots and loving his family. Gary was a devoted father and in his later years whole-heartedly embraced his role as grandpa, or as the grandkids, William, Eleanor and Halston called him, Pappy G.
Born on May 6, 1957 in Venice, Florida, Gary was the second eldest son to Jack and Virginia Goff. To Carl, Steven, Philip, and Joe, he was big brother.
Gary was a North Fort Myers High School Class of 1975 graduate and worked for Goff Communications before beginning his long career with Lee County Electric Cooperative. After 32 years and as supervisor of communication services, he retired from the co-op in 2019.
He was a proud fourth-generation Floridian who, like his father, loved smoked mullet and time out on the water. Whether it was picking up the guitar, putting words on paper, smoking a brisket, or riding his motorcycle down the Natchez Trace, Gary always had a hobby.
Also like his father, Gary was a gentle man with a sense of humor who just seemed to find ways to set us all at ease. He was a beloved husband, father and friend to so many who came into his life and we are forever grateful for our time with him.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Jr. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Matt) Johnson of Fort Myers, FL; Jessica Goff of Grand Coteau, LA; Mallory Goff of Tallahassee, FL; and MM3 Cody (Lauren) Newland, USN of Suffolk, VA.
A private celebration of life will be held in Placida, Florida, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lemon Bay Historical Society (lemonbayhistory.com
) or a nonprofit of your choice.