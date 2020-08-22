1/
Katherine Constant
{ "" }
CONSTANT - Katherine "Kay" of Glen Head, NY on August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Bob (Karen) Constant and Carin Constant. Cherished grandmother of Ariana, Max and Vanessa. Dear sister of the late Helen M. Stock. Kay was the Director of Volunteer Services, Department of Parks & Recreation of Nassau County. She was a well-known community activist who pioneered efforts to organize numerous events and initialize programs for the North Shore School District. All services were private. Further information at www.whitting.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
