Harold Reid
Staunton - Surrounded by his wife and children, he entered into heaven on April 24, 2020.
He was born on August 21, 1939, the son of Sidney Boxley Reid and Mary Frances Craun.
He was a co-founder of The Statler Brothers, the most awarded act in the history of country music. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also co-founder of Happy Birthday USA, an annual 4th of July event in Staunton, Virginia, for 25 years.
He is survived by the love of his life, Brenda Lee Armstrong, whom he married on October 15, 1960. He is also survived by four daughters; Kim Weller (Scott), Karmen Harvill (Chip), Kodi Frye (Rex), Kasey Reid (Mike), and a son, Wil Reid (Layla).
His ten grandchildren are Beth Bonner (Keary), John Reid Weller (Maegan), Alex Weller, Rob Harvill (Casey), Sid Harvill, Lexi Have, Wilson Reid, Jack Reid, Ella Reid, and Glady Belle Reid.
His nine great-grandchildren are Carson Bonner, Jane Bonner, Anna Bonner, Patrick Weller, Elsie Weller, Alice Weller, Warren Harvill, Lincoln Harvill, and Hudson Harvill.
He is survived by one sister, Faye Hemp (Joe), and one brother, Don Reid (Debbie), and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Curtis Eugene Reid.
He is also survived by his honorary brothers; Phil Balsley, Jimmy Fortune, and Joe McDorman. He was preceded in death by his honorary brother, Lew DeWitt.
Many thanks to his physician and friend, Dr. Garland Campbell.
In lieu of casseroles and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olivet Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1019 Richmond Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
He touched the lives of millions. We know when he met his Lord and Savior, he exclaimed, "We ain't even started yet!"
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020