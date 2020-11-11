Kerry Dee Walley, 61, passed away from a heart attack at Regional Hospital in Anchorage on Nov. 1, 2020. Kerry was born June 3, 1959, in Fairbanks and is preceded in death by his father, Fairbanks Mayor Bill "Wee Willie" Walley; his mother, Shirley Walley-Houk; and his brothers, Terry Walley and Alexander Walley. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Walley; his son, Colin LaSalle; and siblings Sherry Walley-Hoff, Perry Walley and Stefanie Walley-Green.
Kerry's early beginnings were in radio broadcast as he worked alongside his father and siblings in the family business. In 1980, Kerry moved into public broadcasting, spending eight years at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' KUAC TV as a technician. In 1988 he graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering. While working through his degree program, his father asked him to design and build the first FM radio station in Fairbanks, 98.1 KWLF FM. After graduation, he was hired by Alascom, which later became AT&T Alaska. He served in many roles over his 32-year career with the company and was often referred to as "Yoda" by his co-workers. "Kerry Walley wasn't just in charge of AT&T Alaska Provisioning, he was Alaska Provisioning. Folks tell you that you can't put a square peg in a round hole - well, Kerry could. If you needed a facility even though you had no plan or procedure in mind, he could make it happen." Kerry loved working at AT&T, enjoyed his co-workers and teaching and passing on that knowledge.
Kerry was also a proud and loving father, a very selfless man that would put the needs of those around him first. His pastimes were caring for his animals, watching sports and Sci-Fi, and March Madness was his favorite season of the year.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, a celebration of Kerry's life will be postponed to May 2021 and held in Fairbanks where his ashes will be buried alongside of the rest of his family. Cards can be sent to the family at 1866 Fern Drive, Fairbanks, Alaska 99709. The family has asked in lieu of flowers that people consider making a memorial donation to the Heart Association
at www.heart.org.