Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM 4514 Oak Hill Road Chapel Hill , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Brigitte Hamilton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brigitte Hamilton

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Brigitte Bröetz Hamilton



May 25, 1937 - April 2, 2019



Chapel Hill



On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Brigitte Bröetz Hamilton of Chapel Hill died at home, surrounded by family. She was 81.



Born May 25, 1937 to Eva Helene Schwengers and Herbert Bröetz in Cologne, Germany, Brigitte spent much of her youth in rural Germany, and during WWII lived at a house that provided safety for women and children. She emigrated to New York with her mother in 1953, and graduated from high school in Bristol, Connecticut in 1955. While attending George Washington University in Washington, DC, Brigitte met Michael Amin Hamilton, whom she married in 1960. Together Brigitte and Michael served in the Peace Corps in Jalalabad, Afghanistan from 1965–1967. She was exceptionally proud of this work, calling it her greatest accomplishment beside her two children. In the 1970s and 1980s Brigitte worked as an advocate for women's health, earned a degree in comparative literature from UNC-CH, and raised her son, Sebastian Andreas, and daughter, Sunita Michelle. Her most recent work was as co-owner of The Catering Company of Chapel Hill, where she helped to cook and coordinate wonderful dinners, parties, and other events from 1991 until her retirement in 2014.



Brigitte had a gift for friendship. Practicing a rare and delightful combination of outspoken frankness and genuine tenderness, she was a woman who listened to people generously and spoke with them openly and honestly— but not with judgment or condemnation. She was full of jokes and good humor, and never ceased teaching those around her about the importance of appreciating everyday beauty. With Brigitte, life was full of art and literature and flowers…and food! Brigitte was a brilliant cook. In addition to friends and food, she was a lover of travel, gardens, beaches, birds, and her deck house she lived in for the past 45 years.



Brigitte was preceded in death by her mother, Eva. She is survived by her children Sebastian and Sunita (Scott), her former husband Michael, her beloved cat Midnight, and many, many, many friends.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Hyman Muss and staff at the UNC Cancer Hospital, and is grateful for the excellent care provided Taz, Stephanie, Kathleen, and Beth from UNC Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PORCH Communities of Chapel Hill.



A celebration of Brigitte will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4514 Oak Hill Road in Chapel Hill from 2:00pm-6:00pm. Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019