Leonard Martin Potter, 69, formerly of Santa Barbara died in Sacramento on February 13, 2019 after a long bout with cancer.

Leonard was born on November 5, 1949 in Santa Ana, California, the middle son of George and Helen Potter. The Potter family moved from Orange, CA to Santa Barbara in 1957 where he attended our local schools graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1967.

He attended SBCC and then joined the US Air Force in 1969 as an instructor at their air traffic control school.

After leaving the Air Force, he returned to Santa Barbara where he received his BA degree in Stage Scenery Design/ Technical Theatre from UCSB in 1977. He also attended Boise State University's Basque Studies Program where he spent a year in Spain. He was very proud of his Basque heritage.

He worked for several years as the Technical Theatre Director at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA. followed by working at Walt Disney Imagineering and other entertainment industry companies for over 18 years while living in Burbank. After leaving Burbank he continued working making fine furniture and high-end home furnishings, both in Arroyo Grande and Yucca Valley before returning to Santa Barbara in 2011 to help with the care of Dad.

Leonard had a great compassion for art which he displayed in many forms: drawings, paintings, sculpting, and his work with leather molding, a technique he learned of in Europe.

Leonard is survived by his mother, Helen A. Potter and his son, Martin L. Potter, and Martin's mother, Mary Ann Diehl. He is also survived by his brothers George (Carol) and David. He was preceded in death by his father.

The family would like to thank Leonard's close friends, Nancy Erickson and Rob Marsh for their compassionate care and friendship especially during his struggle with cancer.

Leonard will be missed by his family and friends.

On Saturday, March 23 an Open House from 2:00pm - 4:00pm will be held with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00pm at the Santa Barbara Woman's Club - Rockwood - 670 Mission Canyon Rd, SB 93105.