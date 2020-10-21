Hines, John J
John J. Hines, 83, of Hobe Sound Florida and a Cheshire, CT, passed away peacefully October 12 after a brief illness. Born in New Haven, CT John was a graduate of Norte Dame HS in West Haven, CT and served honorably as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. John married the love of his life Carol in 1960 and joins her now and predeceased second wife Robilyn Gass Hines. John is survived by his Children John and wife Kirsten Jim Hines and wife Jennifer and Lynn Board and husband Robert as well as his grandchildren Robert Board, Patrick Board Timothy Board Matthew Hines Michael Hines Carolyn Hines John Hines and Katherine Hines. John was also a longtime summer resident of Roy Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck, Rhode Island and enjoyed sun filled beach days whilst volunteering for many beach activities pertaining to the resident youth. Friends and Family are asked to go directly to Church for Funeral mass on Saturday, October 24 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church in Cheshire, CT with burial to follow at St Lawrence cemetery in West Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, matching donations can be made to John's favorite organization Loggerhead Marinelife Center under Hines family fund at marinelife.org
