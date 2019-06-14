Cook, Dr. John W.

Dr John W. Cook died April 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Phyllis D. Cook. He leaves daughter Stephanie Ayles, Stephen DePatie and grandchildren Rylie, Cameron, and Parker of TX and his son John Clayton Cook of CT. Dr. Cook, an ordained UCC minister and passionate advocate of theological education and a pioneer in the area of Religion and the Arts. Rev. Cook resided at 1st Congregational Church of Derby, CT before being called to teaching. He received a Master of Divinity from Yale Divinity School, a Master of Philosophy from Yale, a doctorate in theology at the University of Bonn, and earned a PhD in Art and Architecture at Yale. For 28 years, he taught Christianity and the Arts at Yale Divinity School before he became the director of the Yale Institute of Sacred Music (1984-1992). Beginning in 1992, Dr. Cook served 10 years as President of the Henry Luce Foundation in NYC. As Emeritus Professor at Yale, he continued to share his knowledge and writings. An author of ten books, he is remembered especially for Conversations with Architects (1973) and Louis I. Kahn in Conversation (2015).

A Memorial will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Yale Divinity School, 409 Prospect, New Haven 11:00 am in the chapel, followed by a reception. Published in The New Haven Register on June 15, 2019