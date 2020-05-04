Zarnowski, Michael J.

Michael J. Zarnowski, 72, of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away on April 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. No service can be arranged at this time.

Mike was an Eagle Scout from Troop 716, West Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from Notre Dame HS ('66) and Duquesne University (1970) he served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant. He served 12 years as a Police Officer in the New Haven (Connecticut) Police Department and then 24 years as a Disease Intervention Specialist with the Florida Public Health Department He was environmentally committed, giving freely of his time to cleaning waterways and striving for roadside cleanliness. Mike's love of golf and travel and friends were second only to his Joie de Vivre! He lived his life fully and with gusto. He embellished a joke so that people were laughing long before the punch line. As an adult, Mike taught himself Spanish. He was a person of strong convictions but willing to learn from a good counter argument. On a daily basis, Mike practiced random acts of kindness.

He was both a terrific brother and devoted uncle to his niece and two nephews. He was always encouraging them and never missed any of their life events. Mike was present in Peachtree Corners, Georgia for every one of their important milestones in their 30+ year lives. We will miss him terribly.

Mike was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth B. Zarnowski, his father Alfred J. Zarnowski, his brother Daniel J. Zarnowski, his dearest Aunt, Janet B. Whitmore and Uncle Joseph T. Morann, Wesley Whitmore and his stepmother Imogene Zarnowski.

He is survived by his brothers, James Zarnowski (Patricia) of Peachtree Corners, GA and Scott Zarnowski, of Casselberry, FL; niece Alexis A. Zarnowski, Sandy Springs GA and, nephews Ryan J. Zarnowski (Alyson) of Peachtree Corners, GA and Shawn J. Zarnowski of Atlanta, GA.

Other survivors include step sisters Sandra Provenzano, Plantation, FL and Deborah Wyche, Merritt Island, FL, and step brother Beaver Provenzano, Melbourne, FL. Mike is also survived by his beloved dog and companion "Hambone".

