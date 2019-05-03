Heller, Regina

Regina Heller of North Branford, CT died Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a short illness. She was born October 29, 1921, in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Rose and Louis Greenberg. She graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, and after attending junior college, worked as a secretary in Hartford before marrying fellow Hartford resident and Weaver graduate Milton Heller in 1942, while he was serving in the United States Army during World War II.

During and after her husband's military service, Regina raised four children. After years living in the Hartford area, the family moved to Madison, CT in 1957, where they continued to raise their children, and immersed themselves in the community. After her husband's retirement in 1977, they lived in Madison and Longboat Key, FL before moving to Evergreen Woods in North Branford in 2007.Regina placed much value on family, friends, and community. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, whether hosting them at one of her homes in Connecticut or Florida, on a family cruise, or other vacations. She was a loving and committed sister to her three siblings, their spouses, and her extended family, and cherished her many close friends over the years.Regina was predeceased by her husband, Milton, her sister Miriam Ballot, and her brother Bennett Greenberg. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Arlyne and Herbert Hershenson of Avon, CT, and by her four children and their spouses: Louise Spence, of New York; Deborah and Arthur Hiller, of Shelton, CT; Nancy and Bill Horowitz, of Hamden, CT; and Donald Heller and Anne Simon, of San Francisco. She is also survived by six grandchildren (Dena Madden of Andover, MA, Marc Hiller of Hanover, NH, Diego Horowitz of Centerton, AR, Andrew Horowitz of Hamden, CT, Rose Heller of Oakland, CA, and Lena Heller of San Francisco), and five great-grandchildren (Taylor and Jacob Madden, Abby Horowitz, and Miriam and Simon Hiller).A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Temple Beth Tikvah, 196 Durham Road, Madison, CT 06443. Burial will follow the service in Beaver Brook Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund at Evergreen Woods, 88 Notch Hill Road, N. Branford, CT 06471. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019