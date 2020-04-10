|
Dr. Barry Sakowitz
Dr. Barry Sakowitz passed away on March 31, 2020, at age 75, after a brief but intense battle with COVID-19.
He was born and raised in Bronx, New York and raised his family in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. He spent his final years in Hillsdale, New Jersey.
Barry was the devoted husband of Sharon Sakowitz, who died of COVID-19 on March 27, and was a loving and dedicated father to Jo-Ellyn Sakowitz Klein (Chuck Klein), Dr. Noreen Sakowitz Cohen (Andrew Cohen) and Randy Sakowitz (Shelby Parish). He cherished his four grandchildren: Jason, Dylan, Sammy and Hailey.
Dr. Barry Sakowitz was board certified in internal and pulmonary medicine, and until his death, was a practicing pulmonologist in partnership with his brother, Dr. Arthur Sakowitz. The Sakowitz brothers played a leading role in establishing the respiratory therapy department at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where they were affiliated for over thirty years.
Dr. Barry Sakowitz obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of New York in Brooklyn, and his MD from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, in Brooklyn. He completed fellowships in pulmonary disease at Montefiore Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Medical Center, and completed his internship and residency at Nassau County Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Barry enjoyed fishing, vacationing in Maine with his family, cheering for the New York Giants, playing bridge and chess, and sharing treats from the Rockland Bakery with his grandchildren.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a service was privately held. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Inc.
In his memory, donations may be made to The Valley Hospital Foundation, COVID-19 Response Efforts fund by clicking
https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/give.