John Joseph McCausland
Bergenfield - John Joseph McCausland, 56, of Bergenfield, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in New York City to John (deceased) and Alice McCausland, and is the beloved brother of Patricia Paternoster, Edward and James McCausland, and Christopher Sarullo. He was very fond of the nine nieces and nephews living nearby, enjoying their company at all times. John was a graduate of New Milford High School and Seton Hall University, having received his BSc in 1994. John worked as an ER Nurse at Palisade General Hospital. He is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from June 1987 to June 1995. His service during this time included Saudi Arabia and Desert Storm. John loved to travel and made trips to Italy, France, Egypt and several to Ireland and England to visit family. He enjoyed music, playing both the piano and guitar, and entertaining family and friends at get togethers. A memorial mass in celebration of John's life will be held on January 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon at St.Therese of Lisieux Parish, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill, NJ.