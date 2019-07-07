Gus Flaris

Gus Flaris, 62, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, with his devoted son and daughter by his side. He is survived by his son, Eric Flaris and his daughter, Stephanie Flaris; his mother, Georgia Flaris; his sisters: Kathryn Flaris, Annette (Charles) Suritz, Denise Flaris; his brother, Harry (Stefanie) Flaris; and his friend Harry Stamos. He is preceded in death by his father, George Flaris and brother-in-law, James Blair.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 12:00-2:00 p.m., at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. with a private interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Gus was born on October 10, 1956, and was raised in Hammond, graduating from Clark High School. He worked at Inland Steel and then transferred to sales. Throughout his career, he was well-liked because he was a good man with high principals and a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs. May his memory be eternal. Please visit www.burnskish.com.