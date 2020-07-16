ARTHUR SAMBERG

SAMBERG--Arthur J., born on February 6, 1941, died July 14, 2020. Son of the late Rena and Philip Samberg; beloved husband of Rebecca; brother of Edwin; devoted father of Jeff (Debbie), Laura Faino (Mike), and Joe (Sandy); adored grandfather of Heather, Josh and Danielle Samberg; Rachel and Matthew Faino; Zack and Max Samberg. A graduate of MIT (B.S.), Stanford (M.S.) and Columbia (MBA), he had a 40 year career as an investor during which he founded Pequot Capital, a preeminent hedge fund. His sharp mind, humility and generosity leave a legacy treasured by his children and grandchildren. We miss him dearly and will love him forever. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. In the meantime, please share memories and stories at: www.beecherflooksfh.com