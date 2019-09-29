KRAMER--Carol, tart-tongued, polymathic magazine editor and newspaper reporter, died Tuesday after a long illness. Born August 16, 1940 in Chicago, Ms. Kramer graduated cum laude from Marquette University, and received a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University. She had been a reporter at the Chicago Tribune, and the New York Daily News, as well as an editor there. She was a senior editor at 7 Days, Allure, Martha Stewart Living, and Real Simple, among other publications. She dazzled her friends with her encyclopedic knowledge of history, Broadway show tunes, English literature, and arcane Catholic doctrine. She was a deft headline writer, accordian player, and cook. Her heart was enormous, her wit, biting, her oxtail stew, sublime. Her friends will miss her dreadfully.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019