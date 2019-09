KRAMER--Carol, tart-tongued, polymathic magazine editor and newspaper reporter, died Tuesday after a long illness. Born August 16, 1940 in Chicago, Ms. Kramer graduated cum laude from Marquette University, and received a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University . She had been a reporter at the Chicago Tribune, and the New York Daily News, as well as an editor there. She was a senior editor at 7 Days, Allure, Martha Stewart Living, and Real Simple, among other publications. She dazzled her friends with her encyclopedic knowledge of history, Broadway show tunes, English literature, and arcane Catholic doctrine. She was a deft headline writer, accordian player, and cook. Her heart was enormous, her wit, biting, her oxtail stew, sublime. Her friends will miss her dreadfully.