JORDAN--Desmond. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and NewYork-Presbyterian mourn the sudden loss on November 2, 2020 of Desmond Jordan, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and intensivist at NewYork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr. Jordan trained in anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and research at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and joined the CUIMC Department of Anesthesiology in 1987. An unparalleled talent in cardiothoracic anesthesiology and critical care medicine, Dr. Jordan was the first director of the cardiothoracic intensive care unit at NewYork- Presbyterian/CUIMC. He developed protocols for the care of heart and lung transplant patients that have endured for decades. He cared for the most complex patients, from children in Ghana to politicians, celebrities, and the families of his medical colleagues, with equal respect and kindness. He was brilliant, "a doctor's doctor," a deep thinker. Dr. Jordan also was a pioneer in bioinformatics and healthcare technology in critical care medicine and a beloved educator to hundreds of physicians in training. His trainees and surgical and nursing colleagues welcomed his gentle humor in the ORs and at the bedside, where he was quick with a concise metaphor or an eloquent side eye. He was a master clinician, innovator, educator, and dear friend. We extend our sincerest sympathies to his family, especially his daughters, Kristin Richardson Jordan and Lauren Richardson Jordan, who were the great loves of his life. We have not yet comprehended the magnitude of our loss. We will miss him. Anil Rustgi, MD, Interim Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center Steven J. Corwin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Ansgar M. Brambrink, MD, PhD, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Anesthesiologist-in-Chief NewYork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center





