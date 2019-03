DESKEY--Donald Stephen "Steve", died peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Bellingham, WA at the age of 88. Steve is survived by his wife, Veronica Newson Deskey; two children by Louise Trostel Deskey, Dennis S. Deskey (Everett, WA) and Derek S. Deskey (Marietta, GA); and two grandchildren, William Stephen Deskey and Katherine Lynn Deskey (both of Marietta, GA). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sidney Deskey (Vero Beach, FL) and Mary Campbell Douthett (Jamesburg, NJ), and brother, Michael Douthett Deskey (New York, NY). Steve was born on February 5, 1931 in New York, NY, the younger son of renowned industrial designer Donald Deskey and Mary Campbell Douthett. Condolences may be sent to 3744 Baccurate Way, Marietta, GA 30062. In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorial donations to The at www.alz.org or The Lawrenceville School at 2500 Main Street, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.