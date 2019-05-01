CARR--Eleanor Mulqueen. Religious of the Sacred Heart, Eleanor "Elly" Mulqueen Carr, died April 25, 2019, in Albany, New York. Eleanor Carr was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 13, 1922, to Edward Q. Carr and Mary Mulqueen Carr. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in June 1949. She made her first vows in 1952 and final profession in Rome, Italy in 1957. In 1944, she graduated from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in New York, where she earned a BA in Fine Arts and English. She received her PhD at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts in 1969. A religious for sixty-seven years, Sister Carr spent most of her life in the eastern United States, teaching in Sacred Heart schools in Albany, New York, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Manhattanville College, in Purchase, New York. She also taught at Fordham University Lincoln Center in Bronx, New York. She had a particular interest in Celtic (Irish) art and lectured widely on the ancient Irish crosses of the ninth and twelfth centuries. She retired from teaching at age eighty and, in 2011, moved to the retirement community in Albany, New York. Funeral services for Sister Carr will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:30am in the Teresian House chapel, followed by burial in the Kenwood cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. To read the full obituary, visit https://www.rscj.org/about/ memoriam/eleanor-elly- carr-rscj
Published in The New York Times on May 1, 2019