1930 - 2020

Harmon David Smith, of Kent, CT, died on February 29, 2020, just shy of his 90th birthday.



Born on March 18, 1930 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Harmon graduated from Abraham Clark High School and served in the Korean War as a member of the Army intelligence unit stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Harmon received his Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College, Columbia University in 1956. He went on to have a long career in advertising and communications, starting as a copywriter at McCann Erickson, followed by executive positions at Eastman Kodak and Union Carbide, where he worked for 30 years.



Upon retirement, Harmon devoted himself to writing both fiction and nonfiction. His biographical study of Henry David Thoreau's relationship with Ralph Waldo Emerson, My Friend, My Friend, was published by the University of Massachusetts Press. He is also the author of Darlings All: The Dramatic Life of a New York Theater Family 1895-1957. Harmon's short stories have appeared in Ontario Review, North American Review, Cimarron Review, Nebraska Review, and Curious Rooms. He was thrice nominated for the Pushcart Prize.



Active for many years in open space conservation, Harmon was one of the founders of the Kent Land Trust and its first president. He also served as president of the Housatonic Valley Association, a nonprofit citizen's environmental group. In addition, Harmon served as president of the Columbia University Club of New York City.



Harmon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Victoria Beller Smith, daughter Gwendolyn Smith Dunaif, son-in-law Tony Dunaif, and grandchildren Anya and Griffin.



