BERENSON--Harvey S., born, February 11, 1943, died May 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home in New York City after a long battle with leukemia. Harvey was born in Portland, OR. He was Student Body President of his high school in Portland. Yale University, Class of 1964, Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Harvard Law School, Class of 1967, Chairman of the Board of Student Advisors. He received an LLM in Taxation from NYU. Harvey practiced tax law in New York City for many years. He was a member of four state bars: New York, New Jersey, Oregon, and Kansas. He was a Managing Partner at FTI Consulting at the time of his death. We will forever miss our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and brother. Wife: Ellen. Sons: Alex (Jacqueline) and David (Nomi). Grandchildren: Tobias, Lucy, Roosevelt, Ezra, and Percy. Brothers: Jeffrey, James, and Ronald.





