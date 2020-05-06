1925 - 2020

Jack N.M.I. Minkoff passed away at his home in Great Neck, NY at 5pm on May 4, 2020. Jack had been in home hospice since November due to multiple health concerns, and in the end, quietly died of COVID-19.



As a first-generation Jewish American-Pole, he lived through the Great Depression in the United Workers Cooperative Colony – a.k.a. "The Coops" – comprised mostly of other Eastern European Jewish immigrants who believed in Communism as the way to achieve revolution for collective liberation of all people. As a youth, Jack excelled at playing the clarinet, and he relished classical music, a quality Jack maintained throughout his life. Growing up in the Coops, a non-profit, collectively owned housing project of 700 families, formed life long friendships within the community. His energy, sense of justice, enthusiasm, and humor were especially appreciated among his housing mates.



In 1943, Jack was drafted into the Army during WWII. He went on to fly more than 30 missions over Europe as the radio-operator and rear-gunner in a B-17 named "Old Blood and Guts." Following the war, Jack enrolled at Cornell University under the GI Bill. The Dean of Students admitted Jack on the spot in 1945, noting he was "a good gamble." During a Communist meeting at Cornell, Jack met his future wife, Anne Johnson. The two were inseparable for the next 65 years. Throughout their marriage, Jack and Anne dedicated themselves to politics that could engender wider labor, gender, and racial equality.



Jack devoted his career to higher education, serving as an Economic professor, Dean, and Provost at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. While tenured at Pratt, Jack raised two children, Ellen Pashall and Paul Minkoff. Thanks to the academic calendar, Jack spent summers with family and friends on Cow Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, near Anne's family's summer home. Daily swimming, grilling, and playing cards on the idyllic island filled his summer days. For his vibrancy and humor, Jack was beloved by his nieces and nephews at the Lake as the most fun uncle. To this day, Jack's family soaks up the natural beauty of Cow Island with family and friends.



Jack will be deeply missed by his two children, two grandchildren, Samuel and Jules Pashall, and numerous cousins. Jack's commitment to political and social justice, loud laughter, delicious cooking, and devout reading of the New York Times live on after him.



A virtual memorial service for Jack is scheduled for Friday, May 8 at 1 PM, and two shivah gatherings will virtually take place on Saturday, May 9 at 8 PM, and Monday, May 11 at 7:30 PM. Please contact JackMinkoffMemorial@gmail.com for the links to Jack's services. Kindly make any personal donation in Jack's honor to the A.C.L.U.

