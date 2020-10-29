1/
JAMES BRADY
BRADY--James C., passed away peacefully at his home and surrounded by his family on October 22, 2020. He was 85. Born in New York, NY, to parents James C. and Eliot (nee Chace) Brady, Jim grew up in New York City and Bedminster, NJ. He moved back to Bedminster in 1960 and into Mill House, his childhood home, in 1975. Jim was General Partner of Mill House Associates, successor to Brady Security & Realty Corporation, beginning in 1972. He began work at Bankers Trust Company in 1957, resigning to take a position in New Jersey Governor William T. Cahill's Cabinet as Commissioner of Banking, where he helped plan the transformative development of the Meadowlands Sports Complex, including Giants Stadium and the Meadowlands Racetrack. He was a Director of Bessemer Trust Company, Somerset Trust Company and Summit Bancorporation as well as serving as an executive, trustee and guardian of other entities. Jim was President of both the Brady Foundation and LifeCamp, a program in Pottersville begun by his grandfather, James Cox Brady, and Henry Luce to provide inner city youth with a summer camp experience in the country. The Brady family has been involved in LifeCamp since 1923. In his lifelong involvement with the equestrian world, he was a long-term Steward of the Jockey Club, and Managing Partner of the Mill House Racing Stable. Jim was a graduate of Far Hills Country Day School in Far Hills, NJ, St. Paul's School in Concord, NH in 1953, and Yale University in 1957. A superb athlete, Jim played ice hockey at St. Paul's and Yale as well as with the Essex Hunt Club Foxes and the St. Nicholas Hockey Club. He loved tennis, golf, fox hunting, basseting, shooting, paddle tennis and birding. He spent summers fishing and sailing on Cape Cod. James is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan Babcock Brady, son James C. Brady III, and his wife, Anne Lusk Brady, daughter Joan "Nonie" Brady and her husband, Wilhelm Merck, and daughter Kerry Chace Brady and her partner, Brock Dolman. He had two granddaughters, Audrey Slade Brady and Millicent McKay Brady, to whom he was devoted. A private family funeral was held at St. Brigid's Church in Peapack, NJ on October 24th. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to LifeCamp: greaternewarklifecamp.org.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 27, 2020
....with great sadness, I send my love and condolences.....you are in my thoughts....

Debbie borup
Friend
October 27, 2020
Jim was a caring man and an example of how to always keep that foremost in ones heart.
Jason Albert Gregg
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed his pleasant smile and demeanor at trustee meetings. He will be missed by many.
Gordon Danser
Friend
October 27, 2020
I am so sorry for the sad loss of your loved one. May the God of comfort and tender mercies be with you and your family during this difficult period.
J
October 26, 2020
I would like to send you all our condolences at this deeply sad time for you all . As my mother said once of loosing her closest friend “This leaves me with a space as vast as Winter.”. I am just so glad to have met him just that once . We had a lively and memorable conversation about optimism. Something I think he kept close to his heart . Huge love to Noni , Kerry , and to Joanie .
With all our love , wink and Charlie Shackleton
Miranda Thomas Shackleton
Friend
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr. Brady was the best client I ever had. He appreciated everything I did for his horses and loved Thoroughbred racing and breeding. I will miss him.
Janice Heinz
Friend
