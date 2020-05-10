MAHONEY--Dr. James. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James Mahoney at age 62 on April 27, 2020. He was a stellar internist, pulmonologist, and critical care intensivist who served the Central Brooklyn community at the University Hospital of Brooklyn at SUNY Downstate and at Kings County Hospital since 1982. His expertise in lung diseases and critical care positioned him as one of the most valuable physicians in our Department of Medicine. He valiantly fought against the COVID-19 pandemic to save patients in both hospitals since March 14, 2020; he took no day off. He was a master resource for faculty, fellows, residents, students, nurses, ancillary staff, and patients. Everyone is in deep sorrow after learning about this untenable loss in the middle of the fight against the pandemic. Dr. Mahoney is an alumnus of SUNY Downstate's class of 1986 College of Medicine. He subsequently joined the Internal Medicine Residency Training Program, completing it in 1989 and was selected as one of the best residents to serve as Chief Resident from 1989-1990. Following that appointment, Dr. Mahoney joined the Pulmonary/Critical Care Fellowship, graduating in 1993. He then joined the faculty of the Department of Medicine as Assistant Professor of Medicine and has since been a constant and reliable provider of primary care, pulmonary medicine, and critical care services to the community. He won numerous awards, including the 'Teacher of the Year' award. His devastated and saddened trainees wrote, "I will always remember his warm smile, regardless of what hour of the day it was, or how complicated our patients may have been. He truly was the epitome of a compassionate physician and set an example for us all. I cannot imagine our hospitals without him, and those of us who were lucky enough to work with him will forever feel his absence." Dr. Mahoney is the middle child of Leila Mahoney (preceded in death) and Oscar Mahoney (age 89). He was the middle child of his five siblings, who lovingly called him Charlie, a nickname that was given to him in childhood by a family friend. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Melvin Mahoney (Mildred Llanetta) and Ronald Mahoney, and his sisters, Rutha "Sissy" Mahoney and Saundra "Chick" Chisolm (Douglas Chisolm). He was the constant storyteller, the jokester, the protector, and the voice of calm in difficult times. Never was there ever a more protective nor prouder "Papa" as his three children, with Lisa Johnson, affectionately calling him that, Jamie Mahoney (Actor and Music Entertainer), Stephanie Mahoney (Law Student at Howard), and Ryan Mahoney (Medical Student at Rutgers). He loved all three of them deeply and unconditionally and would do anything for them. He worked tirelessly to provide them with the very best in life. His family was everything, including the extended family and his lovely girlfriend and life partner, Dawn Havens, who was always by his side. Charlie was also a man of great faith, and everything he did exemplified that. He had a heart of gold and did not know how to say no to anyone. Even patients who approached him and asked for a donation to their various fundraising events, he Never said No. Everyone had access to him, especially his patients. He was also very supportive of his house-staff and fellows, and he had a nickname for each one. He had a lot of advice to give, whether or not you were ready for it. One of the more memorable sayings that he offered each trainee who worked with him over the years was, "Whenever putting a central line into a patient, don't you ever let go of the guidewire." Everyone who interacted with him has fond memories. What made Charlie happy? Boat cruises And Casinos!!! He looked forward with great anticipation each year to his family cruise. He loved cruising so much, that there was a sign in his private practice office that read, "Attention All Patients: No discussions about cruises while seeing the doctor unless medically related?" Whenever he spent too much time with a patient, his staff knew that the topic of conversation had turned to cruises. They would then politely knock on the door as a gentle reminder to move on to the next patient. Charlie will always be remembered by his kindness, professional acumen/attitude, calm demeanor, and dedication to his family and patients. He is indeed the embodiment of 'Humanism in Medicine' in its finest form.





