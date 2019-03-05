Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH SANTANIELLO. View Sign

SANTANIELLO--Joseph Michael, age 75, died peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd in Los Angeles, California. Born in Bristol, Connecticut to Joseph and Mary Lee Santaniello, he attended Bristol Central High School, College of the Holy Cross and Harvard Law School. He practiced as an attorney for over 40 years, first in New York City at Donovan, Leisure, Newton & Irvine, American Home Products, and later in Burbank, California at the Walt Disney Company. He was kind, generous, funny, fiercely intelligent and known for his integrity. He loved hiking, drawing, playing the harmonica and walking his beloved dog, Pepper. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Colton, his children, Lilly, Joseph, Nicholas and Lisa and five grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.



