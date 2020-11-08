1/
JOSEPH SPECTOR
1939 - 2020
SPECTOR--Joseph K., passed away on November 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Devoted husband of Janet Duhl Spector, loving father of Douglas Spector (Ossie), Lisa Rothkrug (Adam) and Dana Kimmel (of blessed memory)(Scott) Beloved Poppy Joe to Daniel Spector (Stephanie), Rachel Rothkrug, Eric Spector (Amanda), Emily Rothkrug, Jack Kimmel, Sara Spector, David Kimmel and Lily Kimmel. Born in 1930 to immigrant parents Rose and Morris Spector in Brooklyn, NY he was the youngest of six children. He graduated from NYU Dental School in 1955, served overseas as a Captain in the US Air Force and went on to a long and distinguished career in endodontics in Great Neck, NY. Over 60 years, his academic accomplishments included positions at LIJ Medical Center, Queens Hospital, NYU College of Dentistry, Stonybrook and Hofstra Universities. Dr. Spector received numerous accolades and awards for teaching, most recently the American Association of Endodontics Career Educator Award and the LIJ Medical Center Educator Award. Dr. Spector's commitment to the community was exemplified by his voluntary service after the 9/11 attacks at the Forensic Dental Unit at the City of New York Medical Examiner's office. Dr. Spector was a devoted sports fan as well as an accomplished competitive tennis player and avid skier. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and joie de vivre. Donations should be made to the NYU College of Dentistry.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
