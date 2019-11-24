SILLS--Joyce Lynn, (79). On Friday, November 15, 2019 Joyce Sills passed away. She was the first woman to hold tenured professorship in Rutgers University Art Department. She had graduated Smith College majoring in fine arts, and studied under Leonard Baskin, and she earned a masters at the University of Pennsylvania in Art History. Joyce was born and raised in North West Washington, DC, lived and did her art in New York's Soho district, and retired to Delray Beach, Florida. She exhibited her work in one person shows in the Amos Eno Co-op Gallery, using many media; oil, ink, lithograph, wood cut, colored pencil drawings and others. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Sills Gelman (Mel), niece, Sheara Krvaric (Silvio), two grandnephews and a grandniece. Her marriage to Ezra Shahn ended in divorce after 14 years. Joyce was a great lover of animals and rescued many cats in New York and Florida. She enjoyed studying Torah with a small group in her Rainberry Bay community in her last years, and continued to create art work on the computer. Donations in her memory may be directed to the Chronic Fatigue Research Foundation, or the Humane Society.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019